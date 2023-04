Body Temperature Monitoring Market Report Update 2023: USD 3,428 Million Valuation by 2030

Body Temperature Monitoring Industry

The market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, temperature strips, and others. Among these, digital thermometers accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to their ease of use, accuracy, and affordability.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into clinical, home healthcare, and others. Clinical applications dominated the market in 2020, owing to the increasing use of temperature monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Hospitals were the largest end-user segment in 2020, driven by the high demand for temperature monitoring devices in critical care settings.

Key Market Players

3๐Œ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐€&๐ƒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ (๐€&๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ), ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‡๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ซ๐จ๐ฒ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ (๐Š๐š๐ณ ๐”๐’๐€ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.), ๐‡๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ฌ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐‡๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ-๐‘๐จ๐ฆ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ. (๐–๐ž๐ฅ๐œ๐ก ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ง, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ.), ๐Œ๐ข๐๐š๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ (๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง), ๐Ž๐ฆ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Body temperature monitoring is an essential aspect of healthcare, allowing medical professionals to identify any underlying medical conditions or infections that an individual may be experiencing. The body temperature of an individual can vary depending on various factors, including the time of day, the level of physical activity, and the environment they are in.

Traditionally, body temperature monitoring has been done by placing thermometers in various parts of the body, including the oral cavity, rectum, ear, armpit, and forehead. However, with recent advancements in technology, new and innovative methods of body temperature monitoring have emerged.

Electric thermometers and plastic strip thermometers are two such advancements. Electric thermometers are digital thermometers that are easy to read and provide accurate results. They can be used in various parts of the body, including the mouth, armpit, and rectum. On the other hand, plastic strip thermometers are disposable strips that can be placed on the forehead or mouth and checked after one minute for a change in color. They are convenient and easy to use, making them a popular choice for parents who need to monitor their child's temperature.

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ (๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š).

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š held the largest share of the global body temperature monitoring market in 2020, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States is the major contributor to the market growth in North America. The increasing adoption of advanced temperature monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics, as well as home healthcare settings, is driving the growth of the market in this region.

๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž is the second-largest market for body temperature monitoring devices. The market growth in this region is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, which require regular temperature monitoring. The presence of well-established healthcare systems and the increasing geriatric population are also contributing to the growth of the market in Europe. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics. China and India are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The market growth in this region is driven by the increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Brazil and South Africa are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

