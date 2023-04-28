Body Temperature Monitoring Market Report Update 2023: USD 3,428 Million Valuation by 2030

Body Temperature Monitoring Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1,463 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3,428 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 8.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, temperature strips, and others. Among these, digital thermometers accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to their ease of use, accuracy, and affordability.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into clinical, home healthcare, and others. Clinical applications dominated the market in 2020, owing to the increasing use of temperature monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Hospitals were the largest end-user segment in 2020, driven by the high demand for temperature monitoring devices in critical care settings.

Key Market Players

3𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐀&𝐃 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 (𝐀&𝐃 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥), 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 (𝐊𝐚𝐳 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐈𝐧𝐜.), 𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥-𝐑𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐲𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.), 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 (𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧), 𝐎𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Body temperature monitoring is an essential aspect of healthcare, allowing medical professionals to identify any underlying medical conditions or infections that an individual may be experiencing. The body temperature of an individual can vary depending on various factors, including the time of day, the level of physical activity, and the environment they are in.

Traditionally, body temperature monitoring has been done by placing thermometers in various parts of the body, including the oral cavity, rectum, ear, armpit, and forehead. However, with recent advancements in technology, new and innovative methods of body temperature monitoring have emerged.

Electric thermometers and plastic strip thermometers are two such advancements. Electric thermometers are digital thermometers that are easy to read and provide accurate results. They can be used in various parts of the body, including the mouth, armpit, and rectum. On the other hand, plastic strip thermometers are disposable strips that can be placed on the forehead or mouth and checked after one minute for a change in color. They are convenient and easy to use, making them a popular choice for parents who need to monitor their child's temperature.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚).

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 held the largest share of the global body temperature monitoring market in 2020, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States is the major contributor to the market growth in North America. The increasing adoption of advanced temperature monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics, as well as home healthcare settings, is driving the growth of the market in this region.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 is the second-largest market for body temperature monitoring devices. The market growth in this region is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, which require regular temperature monitoring. The presence of well-established healthcare systems and the increasing geriatric population are also contributing to the growth of the market in Europe. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics. China and India are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The market growth in this region is driven by the increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Brazil and South Africa are the major contributors to the market growth in this region.

