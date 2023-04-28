Temporary closure of the westbound I-80 on ramps at Jordan Creek Parkway may slow down your trip on Sunday night, April 30

Posted on: April 28, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – April 28, 2023 – If you travel on Interstate 80 at night, there’s an upcoming closure that may impact your route. The Iowa Department of Transportation will be painting lines on the pavement on the north- and southbound on ramps for westbound Interstate 80 at Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121) from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 30 to 1 a.m. Monday, May 1, weather permitting. The ramps will be closed while we are painting.

During these ramp closures, you’ll be directed to a marked detour to 60th Street where you’ll turn around and go westbound on I-80.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Brian Smith, Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us