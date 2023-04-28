Pepperdine Alumni -Attorney Duane R Folke Launches Children's Books
Malibu's Pepperdine Alumni, Lawyer Duane R Folke is preparing a book tourMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Duane R. Folke is excited to announce the upcoming release of two children's books by attorney Duane R. Folke who is alumni of Pepperdine University in Malibu. "Sleep Island in The Time of Boom" and "Common Sense Is No Common Anymore" offer simple but life-giving advice for children and youth to develop solid common sense to solve today's most pressing issues.
Attorney Duane R. Folke is well-known for his commitment to justice and fairness in his legal practice. In these children's books, he takes his passion for helping people to a new level by sharing his wisdom with the next generation. Mr. Folke's engaging storytelling style makes it easy for children to understand complex topics and helps them develop critical thinking skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.
"Sleep Island in The Time of Boom" takes children on a thrilling adventure as they learn about the importance of being committed to success. Through the story, children will see how taking time to recharge can help them be their best selves, both mentally and physically.
In "Common Sense Is No Common Anymore," Mr. Folke emphasizes the importance of using common sense to solve problems. He teaches children that the ability to think critically and make sound decisions is a powerful tool that can help them navigate life's challenges.
"I'm excited to share these stories with children and youth," says attorney Duane R. Folke. "I believe that by teaching children to think critically and use common sense, we can create a better world for all of us."
"Sleep Island in The Time of Boom" and "Common Sense Is No Common Anymore" are set to be released in the coming weeks and will be available in print and e-book formats. They are perfect for children ages 6-12 and will make a great addition to any family's library.
Duane R. Folke is an accomplished attorney with over three decades of experience in the legal profession. Mr. Folke received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Pepperdine University in 1977 and went on to obtain his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University- Detroit College of Law in 1982, where he was the school’s first Trustee Scholar. During his time at law school, Mr. Folke also studied International Law at Emmanuel College, Cambridge University, Cambridge, England.
Over the course of his career, Mr. Folke has been actively involved with both the State Bar of Michigan and the State Bar of California. He has served in several capacities, including giving testimony before the State Bar of commission on minorities and bias and the profession before the former California Supreme Court Directors of the Young Lawyers Section in Michigan. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the Detroit Bar Association – Detroit Barristers, and a Director and Officer of the Wolverine Bar Association, the Los Angeles County Bar Association Programs, and a member of the Langston Bar Association.
In 1989, Mr. Folke became a founding partner in the law offices of Duane R. Folke, where he currently practices law. His firm specializes in litigation and provides a full range of services in the areas of product liability to medical malpractice (defense). Throughout his career, Mr. Folke has represented a diverse range of clients, including The City of Compton, California, as Legal Advisor of the Compton Police Department, ARCO, and numerous other prominent organizations.
Mr. Folke's extensive experience and expertise have earned him a reputation as a skilled and accomplished attorney in his field. He is committed to providing his clients with the highest quality legal representation and is dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and fairness in all his work.
For more information about attorney Duane R. Folke and his children's books, please contact:
Duane R. Folke, Esq. (State Bar # 137341)
3450 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite # 108-17
Los Angeles, California 90010
Telephone: (747)264-7568
Email: dfolkeslaw57@gmail.com
