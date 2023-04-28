Major Acquisition by Eddie Wilson CEO and Co-Founder of the Empire Operating System
Eddie Wilson visionary co-founder of the Empire Operating System has purchased full ownership from all other minority owners.
Many Build a Business but Few Build and Empire”PONTE VEDRA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Empire Operating System has now helped more than 1,800 businesses globally with operations and systems. Eddie Wilson and Gary Harper co-founded the organization in 2020. Minority contributors included David Jorgensen and Brandon McCurdy.
— Eddie Wilson
Along side of the educational program of Empire, Gary Harper also owns and manages Sharper Business Solutions. Sharper is a consulting firm for small to medium size businesses. Many of the tactical components of Empire were contributed by Gary Harper due to his deep coaching and consulting background with Sharper Business Solutions.
On Friday, April 21 the completion of the full acquisition was completed by Eddie Wilson the CEO and visionary co-founder. Eddie purchased all minority shareholders interest in the company and is currently the sole owner of the Empire Operating System.
“We felt it was best that we made a clear distinction between the educational brand and the consulting side. Gary will continue to coach other businesses through Sharper while my team will focus on the educational program and equipping the certified coaches. With over 120 certified coaches nationwide Empire is focussing on the education and service of those who are certified coaches. It made sense to separate and for Gary to focus on his consulting firm that has also had such large success over the past few years.” -Eddie Wilson
Empire will focus on continuing to develop the education on the Five Phases of Business and continue to be a business resource to millions of small businesses globally. Empire is very grateful to the early contributions of Gary Harper, David Jorgensen, and Brandon McCurdy.
“I am excited to announce that while it has been a privilege to have cofounded Empire, I am equally excited to leave it in the capable hands of my friend and co-founder, Eddie Wilson, as he has an amazing vision and growth plan for this organization.” - Gary Harper
For questions or press inquiries please email - info@empireom.com
Eddie Wilson
Empire Operating System
info@empireom.com
