Ascend Vision Partners with Advanced Eye Care of Panama City, Representing Its 8th Partnership in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP" or the "Company") announced today a partnership with Advanced Eye Care of Panama City, FL (the "Practice"). The partnership represents AVP's eighth in the state of Florida.

AVP is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Chicago Pacific Founders. The Company is committed to partnering with leading physicians across the southeastern United States to build a premier eye care network focused on maximizing patient access to clinically-excellent care. AVP's network consists of 8 practices and surgery centers across 16 locations with more than 23 ophthalmologists and optometrists providing high-quality eye care services.

Advanced Eye Care is led by Ben Hasty, M.D., the only fellowship-trained glaucoma specialist in Panama City. A retired Navy ophthalmologist and Marine Corps flight surgeon with a distinguished military career, Dr. Hasty now oversees a state-of-the-art ophthalmology practice and, in his free time, flies a Mooney airplane.

"The partnership with AVP allows our practice to remain committed to the highest level of patient care and clinical experience," Hasty said.

Under the affiliation, AVP assists with a host of management services for the Practice, including legal and regulatory compliance, payer contracting, revenue cycle management, human resources, IT, finance, marketing, and more.

To learn more about the partnership with Advanced Eye Care, please visit www.ascendvision.com or contact Kristen McCullough at Kristen@KAMCOMmedia.com.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Learn more at: 
www.AscendVision.com

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled healthcare services.  CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation.  CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses.  For more information, please visit: www.cpfounders.com.

