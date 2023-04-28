South LA Teen Tech Center Student Advances to 2023 Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge Finals

VSEDC celebrates youth entrepreneurship and innovative community spirit

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) proudly announces that Jamila Ghazie, a participant of South LA Best Buy Teen Tech Center (SLABBTC), has advanced to the finals of the 2023 Union Bank Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge (YEC) in collaboration with NFTE.

Ghazie's compelling food truck business concept captivated the judges, a success owed to her relentless dedication and the expert guidance of her instructor, Christi McDaniel. Together, they worked tirelessly over 16 weeks to refine the business plan, and their effort has not gone unnoticed. Ghazie is among the top 6 finalists out of 22 talented students.

"The YEC competition plays a significant role in promoting academic improvement, personal character development, and social skills" says SLABBTTC Program Coordinator, Thai Buckman. "Moreover, it aids in teaching advanced entrepreneurial skills to youths in communities that lack enough opportunities for such experiences."

Inspired by the popular TV show Shark Tank, young entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of expert judges. Monetary prizes will be awarded to the winners to support their entrepreneurial journey.

VSEDC is keen to replicate the success of the 2022 YEC, where student Julian Page clinched first place. The center is excited to display the incredible dedication and hard work of its students and staff once again.

The YEC finals are scheduled to be held in person on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm at The Beehive, 1000 E. 60th St, Los Angeles, CA 90001. To view the event and register, please visit Eventbrite.

VSEDC is committed to fostering economic development in underprivileged communities through various initiatives and events. Stay tuned for more information about our upcoming annual Latino Heritage Event in October 2023.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitate business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. VSEDC achieves this through youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Find out more about VSEDC at www.vsedc.org, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-la-teen-tech-center-student-advances-to-2023-youth-entrepreneurial-challenge-finals-301810950.html

SOURCE Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation