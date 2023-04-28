Submit Release
Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company WDFN declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

