AOKZOE Launches A1 Pro, Its Latest Handheld Gaming Console with AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU

AOKZOE, a company committed to delivering top-notch gaming experiences, is launching its latest handheld gaming console, A1 Pro, on Indiegogo on April 30th, 8 AM PT. Starting from $799, AOKZOE A1 Pro features a stronger AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU, an 8-inch full HD IPS screen, and a 100W GaN super-fast charger. The A1 Pro offers a truly immersive and seamless gaming experience like no other.

Next-Level Performance: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Processor and Radeon 780M GPU

AOKZOE A1 Pro's latest AMD R7 7840U processor delivers a significant performance boost. With 8 cores, 16 threads, and using Zen4 architecture, this new CPU is equipped to handle even the most demanding games with ease. Additionally, the integrated DNA3 architecture core graphics Radeon 780M provides top-of-the-line visuals.

In benchmark tests, the Ryzen 7 7840U CineBench R23 can run up to 14723 points in the multi-core line test, surpassing the previous generation of top Ryzen 9 6980HX/6900HX with the same 8 cores and 16 threads, Zen3+ architecture, and 45W+ power consumption.

Furthermore, the A1 Pro is powered by AMD Radeon 780M Graphics and RDNA 3 graphics architecture, which features 12 display cores, 12 compute units (CUs), and 768 stream processors (SPs). These features provide a 50% increase in computing power and bandwidth compared to Vega, with twice the cache and RB+. The GPU frequency can reach up to 2.4GHz, making it a powerful tool for both gaming and content creation.

As an integrated graphics card, the Radeon 780M delivers impressive performance comparable to dedicated graphics cards like the GTX 1650 TI and RTX 2050. This is a testament to the remarkable achievement in integrated graphics technology that the Radeon 780M represents. In short, the AOKZOE A1 Pro is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop that offers unparalleled performance and capabilities.

A1 Pro Outshines Steam Deck in Gaming Tests

The AOKZOE A1 Pro has significant advantages over the mainstream handheld console Steam Deck in almost every aspect. A1 Pro features a more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7840UProcessor Phoenix, an AMD Radeon 780M Graphics card, and a larger 8-inch full HD IPS screen with a higher resolution of 1920 x 1200. The battery capacity is also higher at 65Wh(17100mA) with 100W fast charging, and it has 2 USB 4.0 ports and 1 USB 3.0 port. These features make A1 Pro a superior choice for gamers who prioritize performance, visual quality, and expandable storage.

With its powerful AMD R7 7840U processor, the A1 Pro comes out better in every game running test in comparison to the Steam Deck. For example, while running Elden Ring, the A1 Pro was able to achieve 60FPS at 28W with medium picture quality, compared to the Steam Deck's 30FPS at 15W. Even while running God of War, the A1 Pro managed to hit 60FPS at 28W with low picture quality, outperforming the Steam Deck's 45FPS at 15W.

The A1 Pro also excelled in Forza Horizon 5, achieving 60FPS at 28W with high picture quality and a screen resolution of 1920*1200, while the Steam Deck could only manage 35FPS at 15W with high picture quality. While running Hogwarts Legacy and Spider-Man: MilesMorales, the A1 Pro consistently outperformed the Steam Deck.

These test results demonstrate the A1 Pro's powerful AMD R7 7840U processor and its ability to handle even the most demanding games at high frame rates and picture quality. With the A1 Pro, gamers can expect a truly immersive and seamless gaming experience like no other.

Bigger, Brighter Display Brings Immersive Gaming Experience

The A1 Pro comes equipped with an 8-inch Full HD IPS Display Screen, offering a resolution of 1920 x 1200, brightness of 350, and a PPI of 283. This larger and finer screen delivers crisp and clear graphics that provide gamers with a more immersive and visually stunning gaming experience. The screen's impressive responsiveness and smoothness ensure that every action and movement feels immediate and precise, bringing seamless and enjoyable gameplay. To enhance the gaming ambiance, A1 Pro features dynamic RGB breathing lights with a variety of colors and patterns to choose from. These lights create a fun and immersive atmosphere that adds to the overall gaming experience.

Lightning-Fast Charging: 100W GaN Charger Eases Battery Anxiety

Battery life has been a major pain point for Windows handhelds. The AOKZOE A1 Pro comes with a 65Wh (17100mA) battery and a lightning-fast 100W GaN charger, allowing for a more flexible and portable gaming experience. Players can charge the console from 0 to 100% in just 1.5 hours, making this unit stand out from other devices. With the A1 Pro and its lightning-fast charging capability, players can game with peace of mind, knowing that they'll never have to wait long to get back into the action. Whether they're gaming on the go or at home, the 100W GaN charger ensures that the console is always ready to play. So, gamers can focus on their gameplay and not worry about battery life, making A1 Pro an ideal choice for gamers who prioritize a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Processor Phoenix

• Graphics: AMD Radeon 780M Graphics

• 8-inch full HD IPS screen: 1920 x 1200 resolution

• Brightness: 350 PPI: 283

• Battery: 65Wh (17100mA) with 100W GaN fast charger

• Weight: 729g

• USB ports: 2 x USB 4.0 + 1 x USB 3.0

• RGB breathing lights

• TF card support

Pricing and Availability

A1 Pro is now available for purchase on Indiegogo with the super early bird price starting from $799 and is a must-see high-performance handheld for players seeking the ultimate in gaming performance. In July 2022, AOKZOE launched its first game handheld A1 on Kickstarter, which quickly gained the favor of many gamers with its user-friendly design and high-performance gaming experience, receiving support from over 1,000 players and crowdfunding amount over $1 million.

Visit AOKZOE A1 Pro's campaign today: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/a1-pro/coming_soon

About AOKZOE Technology:

AOKZOE is a fast-growing technology-driven company from China. It has been dedicated to designing PC gaming handhelds that meet market demand. AOKZOE introduced the A1gaming handheld to the market in 2022 and has been well-received by customers worldwide. To learn more about AOKZOE: http://www.aokzoestore.com

