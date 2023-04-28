Jeeves.Ai Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Content Creation Tool for Businesses of All Sizes

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Today marks the launch of Jeeves.Ai, an AI startup dedicated to making artificial intelligence accessible to the masses. The company, seeded by a team of veteran social media marketers with over a decade of experience and $40 million in digital marketing spend, is proud to unveil its groundbreaking first product: a powerful, user-friendly mobile application for iOS and Android, designed to empower businesses of all sizes to harness the power of AI to generate months of content in mere minutes.

Introducing Jeeves.Ai

The founding team behind Jeeves.Ai sought to create a product that was easy to use, affordable, available natively on all devices, and produced consistent, high-performing content for various marketing channels. To realize this vision, they prioritized consumer accessibility as their number one focus.

Jeeves.Ai has already captured the attention of thousands of users. In each session, users effortlessly create an average of more than 20 pieces of high-quality content, thanks to Jeeves.Ai's innovative technology.

The application is driven by the powerful GPT-3 and GPT-4 engines, enhanced with carefully trained data to improve user results. Jeeves.Ai boasts an intuitive AI chat functionality and hundreds of easy-to-use templates that make generating content as simple as answering a few questions. A web-based version is also in the pipeline, further expanding accessibility to this groundbreaking tool.

"Jeeves.Ai is the culmination of our mission to democratize access to AI-powered content creation," says Christopher Rosiak, the co-founder and CEO of Jeeves.Ai. "We are thrilled to offer businesses of all sizes the opportunity to elevate their content strategy and stand out in an increasingly competitive market."

The launch of Jeeves.Ai signals a new era in content creation; with its cutting-edge AI technology and user-friendly interface, the launch aims to save businesses time, money, and resources. By offering an efficient solution to content generation, Jeeves.Ai allows businesses to focus on what truly matters - growth and success.

Download Jeeves.Ai on iOS and Android today and experience the future of content creation.

About Jeeves.Ai

Jeeves.Ai is a trailblazing AI startup focused on making artificial intelligence accessible to the masses. Founded by a team of veteran social media marketers with over a decade of experience and $40 million in digital marketing spend, the company's flagship product, an easy-to-use mobile application, empowers businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of AI to generate high-quality content in minutes. Powered by GPT-3 and GPT-4 engines, Jeeves.Ai combines advanced technology with user-friendly design to offer a seamless content creation experience.

For more information, please visit https://jeeves.ai/ or contact:

Christopher Rosiak

CEO, Co-Founder - Jeeves.Ai

Contact@Jeeves.Ai

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164076