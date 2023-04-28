Disruptive Innovation Empowering Diverse Business Ecosystems - HIGGS Launches WEB3.0 Computer

Nanjing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Higgs Technology has recently announced the launch of its highly-anticipated Web3.0 computer. Developed after years of research and development, this innovative product is set to solve long-standing pain points and difficulties of Web2.0, and is designed to greatly enhance efficiency and user experience while creating new value and models.

The Higgs Web3.0 computer is set to be available for global sale on May 1st through Higgs' official website. This product has made significant technological breakthroughs, expanding the role of blockchain technology in various application scenarios, and empowering diverse business ecosystems.

As a technology-driven company, Higgs Technology is dedicated to providing secure, reliable, efficient, and sustainable solutions that create greater value for its customers and partners. With the launch of the Higgs Web3.0 computer, the company is set to disrupt the industry with its innovative approach to Web3.0 technology.

Providing a Comprehensive Solution for Web3 Ecosystem Development

Higgs Technology specializes in blockchain infrastructure, Web3 DApp development, smart contract programming, NFTs, and more, actively promoting the deep integration of blockchain technology with the real economy to create greater value for its customers and partners. Higgs Technology believes that achieving decentralization is a long-standing issue of Web3.0.

The real-time nature, transparency, efficiency, decentralization, and disintermediation of blockchain technology break the original situation where data and information are controlled by specific internet platforms, and data is jointly owned by builders and users, making the internet "decentralized."

However, Higgs Technology believes that Web3.0 is still in its infancy, with commonly seen applications including cryptocurrencies, decentralized exchanges, digital identity verification, decentralized financial services (DeFi), blockchain games, and NFTs, among others. Yet, the Web3 domain has been lacking a product that combines the above fields, and each has been working on its own.

In this context, the Higgs Web3.0 computer was born. As a supercomputer born for blockchain and decentralized applications (DApps), the Higgs Web3.0 computer supports the metaverse, NFTs, artificial intelligence, smart contracts, and DApps, enabling users to enter the world of Web3.0 with just one click.

Higgs Web3.0 Computer Provides Fast, Secure, and Convenient Access to the Entire Web3 Network, allowing applications and data to run on a public, secure blockchain-based virtual machine, supporting metaverse, NFTs, AIGC, smart contracts, DApps, and more. The Higgs Web3.0 computer saves users a lot of time and improves efficiency.

Integrating blockchain capabilities, entering Web3.0 with one click

Introducing the Higgs Web3.0 computer, a supercomputer designed for blockchain and decentralized applications (DApps). It operates on HUNIU OS, an independent operating system based on the native system, which integrates blockchain infrastructure and sandbox isolation technology to provide a secure, user-friendly, scalable, cost-effective, and developer-friendly operating environment for Web3 DApps.

HUNIU OS not only provides end-users with common decentralized applications but also offers essential tools for market participants and developers, including development tools, blockchain browsers, DApp stores, SocialFi and News. This reduces the difficulty of DApp development and integration, allowing developers to focus on implementing business logic and combining features into the Web3 ecosystem.

Users can use Web3 DApps in the same way as traditional apps, with the network effects of other internet applications. The sandbox technology used by Higgs Web3.0 computer ensures the absolute security of user assets and data. The computer also provides rich development tools and frameworks, such as Remix, Hardhat, and Truffle, to help developers build and test Web3 applications better. It also provides APIs for third-party developers, allowing their DApps to fully utilize the OS's features and seamlessly integrate with the OS.

The Higgs Web3.0 computer, backed by blockchain technology and extensive Web3 expertise, is set to provide utilities for people and applications alike. Its open platform for application development has the potential to make blockchain technology mainstream across the industry.

Contact information:

Higgs Website: http://www.higgs.technology

Higgs Twitter: https://twitter.com/HiggsWeb3

Email: higgstech@skiff.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Nanjing Baishitong Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact: Eve XU

Address: DDP China Dubai Digital Park Office A7, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Email: higgstech@skiff.com

Website: http://www.higgs.technology

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164061