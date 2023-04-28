Lirio and Ayin Health Solutions Announce Value-Based Care Partnership

Addressing gaps in care and improving the patient experience for populations and communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, LLC today announced a new strategic partnership with Ayin Health Solutions, Inc. a leading provider of population health management services and technology solutions for community-based healthcare delivery. Providence, the nation's third-largest non-profit health system, launched Ayin in 2018 to support provider-sponsored health plans and risk-bearing entities with control over benefits, contracts, care management and population health. As part of the partnership, Ayin will integrate Lirio's Precision Nudging solution with its cutting-edge technology platform.

"Aligning objectives, incentives and transparent use of data enables health plans to invest more resources in addressing root causes of poor health." said Marten den Haring, Lirio's CEO. "We are proud to partner with Ayin to improve member engagement and drive high quality and equitable outcomes in the communities they serve."

During its initial rollout, Ayin will deploy Lirio's proven Precision Nudging Solutions for Member Enrollment, Annual Wellness Visits, and Diabetes Primary Care. These solutions deliver improved health outcomes through increased engagement, early diagnosis of potential problems, and proactive chronic disease management. They also improve the financial performance of healthcare organizations by enabling increased revenue and clinical quality.

"Now more than ever we have the opportunity to use data and information to engage members, ensure access and improve outcomes for individuals and communities we serve." said Ruth Krystopolski, President of Ayin Health Solutions. "We are excited to partner with Lirio to improve member engagement for our health plan and provider partners and to integrate and scale capabilities with our Community Integration Manager (CIM) platform."

About Ayin

Ayin Health Solutions is a population health management company focused on helping organizations improve patient outcomes and realize financial success in a challenging healthcare environment. By leveraging leadership expertise, technology, services, and day-to-day frontline experience, Ayin provides solutions to reduce costs, improve care, and keep pace with the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Ayin is committed to offering new, innovative, and affordable services and technology to help risk-bearing entities successfully transition to value-based care. Ayin Health Solutions is headquartered in Salem, Oregon. www.ayin.com

About Lirio

Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to automate and scale unique consumer health journeys through its Precision Nudging™ interventions. The company has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® CSF certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and NIST certified. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

