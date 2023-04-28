Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,014 in the last 365 days.

Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

TDCB - Third Century Bancorp ("Company"), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank ("Bank"), announced it recorded net income of $319,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $367,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share.

"The economic environment continues to put pressure on the net interest margin for most banks. Third Century Bancorp is no exception. This is especially true now that deposit rates and other funding rates have increased substantially during the past calendar quarter," commented President and CEO David A. Coffey. "While earnings were slightly lower than the prior year, we are pleased about the consistent level of our core deposits and our increased loan portfolio balances." Coffey continued, "Even in this economic environment, we are excited about the remainder of 2023, especially our new office location in the Bargersville/Greenwood market that we look to have open in the 2nd quarter." Coffey concluded, "As Johnson County's only local community bank, we have ample liquidity, are well capitalized and have a diversified customer base. Our team, of seasoned banking professionals, continues to work together to bring best in class products and services to the communities we serve."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net income decreased $48,000, or 12.96%, to $319,000 as compared to $367,000 for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 was driven primarily as a result of the $141,000, or 7.57%, increase in non-interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year and a decrease in non-interest income of $104,000 or 26.26%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase of $119,000, or 10.76%, in personnel expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in personnel costs was largely driven by an increase of $85,000, or 10.66% in employee salaries as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a decrease in gains on the sale of one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac of $140,000, or 100.00% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense and decrease in non-interest income was partially offset by an increase of $190,000, or 10.30%, in net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was supported by a $1.0 million, or 49.68% increase in interest income, which was offset by an increase of $827,000, or 409.41%, in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest income was a result of higher average yields, as well as increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of loans held for investment. Increases in interest expense were the result of higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, FHLB advances, and subordinated notes, along with increases in average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities primarily as a result of significant increases in market rates following the historically low interest rate environment. In addition, the provision for loan losses increased $30,000, or 100.00%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income was also partially offset by a $37,000, or 205.56%, decrease in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the decrease in income before income tax expense.

Total assets increased $10.5 million to $290.9 million at March 31, 2023 from $280.5 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of 4.01%. The increase was primarily due to a $12.8 million, or 7.50%, increase in loans held-for-investment to $184.5 million at March 31, 2023, primarily funded by a $13.0 million, or 59.58%, increase in FHLB Advances. Total deposits were $236.4 million at March 31, 2023, down slightly from $240.1 million as of December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the weighted average rate of all FHLB advances was 4.88% compared to 4.29% at December 31, 2022, and the weighted average maturity was 0.4 years at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.1 years at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses increased by $889,000, or 45.80%, to $2.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $1.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the initial adjustment from the previous incurred loss model to the current expected credit loss model (CECL) in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.53% of total loans as of March 31, 2023 as compared to 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans totaled $0 as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $52,000 or 0.03%, of total loans as of December 31, 2022.

Stockholders' equity was $8.7 million at March 31, 2023, up from $8.0 million at December 31, 2022. Stockholders' equity increased by $657,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss of $1.2 million on available-for-sale securities due to improved market expectations. The available-for-sale securities are investments in government sponsored mortgage backed securities as well as investments in municipal bonds, which provide cash flow for business purposes. Due to the available sources of liquidity, there is no plan to sell securities at a loss. However, we are actively monitoring the market rates for opportunities to redeploy these investments. The increase in stockholders' equity was also offset by a $763,000 adjustment to retained earnings from the initial CECL adjustment, dividends of $125,000 and stock awards of $15,000 and the net settlement of stock awards of $10,000. Equity as a percentage of assets increased to 2.98% at March 31, 2023 compared to 2.86% at December 31, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 pursuant to the Company's stock repurchase program. At March 31, 2023, 25,578 shares of common stock remain available for future repurchase by the Company through the stock repurchase program.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include inflation, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
In thousands, except per share data
 
Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Selected Consolidated Earnings Data:
Total Interest Income

$

3,064

 

$

2,916

 

$

2,047

 

Total Interest Expense

 

1,029

 

 

680

 

 

202

 

Net Interest Income

 

2,035

 

 

2,236

 

 

1,845

 

Provision for Losses on Loans

 

30

 

 

30

 

 

-

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans

 

2,005

 

 

2,206

 

 

1,845

 

Non-Interest Income

 

292

 

 

163

 

 

396

 

Non-Interest Expense

 

1,997

 

 

1,782

 

 

1,856

 

Income Tax Expense

 

(19

)

 

51

 

 

18

 

Net Income

$

319

 

$

536

 

$

367

 

 
Earnings Per Share - basic

$

0.27

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.31

 

Earnings Per Share - diluted

$

0.27

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.31

 

 
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
In thousands, except per share data
 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks

$

4,562

 

$

3,747

 

$

8,699

 

Investment Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value

 

82,354

 

 

85,571

 

 

92,362

 

Investment Securities, Held-to-Maturity

 

3,000

 

 

3,000

 

 

-

 

Loans Held-for-Sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

402

 

Loans Held-for-Investment

 

184,491

 

 

171,619

 

 

151,462

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

2,830

 

 

1,941

 

 

1,881

 

Net Loans

 

181,661

 

 

169,678

 

 

149,983

 

Accrued Interest Receivable

 

1,264

 

 

1,370

 

 

802

 

Other Assets

 

18,152

 

 

17,130

 

 

9,777

 

Total Assets

$

290,993

 

$

280,496

 

$

261,623

 

 
Liabilities
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$

46,567

 

$

44,631

 

$

43,144

 

Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

189,878

 

 

195,518

 

 

188,790

 

Total Deposits

 

236,445

 

 

240,149

 

 

231,934

 

FHLB Advances

 

34,860

 

 

21,845

 

 

3,000

 

Subordinated Notes, Net of Issuances Costs

 

9,737

 

 

9,731

 

 

9,734

 

Accrued Interest Payable

 

171

 

 

231

 

 

90

 

Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities

 

1,100

 

 

517

 

 

438

 

Total Liabilities

 

282,313

 

 

272,473

 

 

245,196

 

Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock

 

11,445

 

 

11,440

 

 

11,421

 

Retained Earnings

 

9,950

 

 

10,519

 

 

9,397

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

 

(12,715

)

 

(13,936

)

 

(4,391

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

8,680

 

 

8,023

 

 

16,427

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

290,993

 

$

280,496

 

$

261,623

 

 
 

Three Months Ended

dollar figures are in thousands, except per share data

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (Unaudited):
Interest Rate Spread During Period

 

2.50

%

 

3.17

%

 

2.88

%

Net Yield on Interest-Earning Assets

 

4.31

%

 

4.42

%

 

3.31

%

Non-Interest Expense, Annualized, to Average Assets

 

3.03

%

 

2.70

%

 

2.92

%

Return on Average Assets, Annualized

 

0.48

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.58

%

Return on Average Equity, Annualized

 

15.53

%

 

24.38

%

 

7.22

%

Average Equity to Assets

 

3.11

%

 

3.33

%

 

7.98

%

 
Average Loans

$

178,599

 

$

166,435

 

$

146,384

 

Average Securities

 

86,497

 

 

87,234

 

 

87,430

 

Average Other Interest-Earning Assets

 

18,970

 

 

10,351

 

 

13,275

 

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets

 

284,066

 

 

264,020

 

 

247,089

 

Average Total Assets

 

264,016

 

 

264,016

 

 

254,402

 

 
Average Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$

43,442

 

$

43,578

 

$

43,889

 

Average Interest-Bearing Deposits

 

198,726

 

 

195,028

 

 

178,946

 

Average Total Deposits

 

242,168

 

 

238,606

 

 

222,835

 

Average Wholesale Funding

 

27,964

 

 

22,658

 

 

9,171

 

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

226,690

 

 

217,686

 

 

188,117

 

 
Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities

 

125.31

%

 

121.28

%

 

131.35

%

Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans

 

0.00

%

 

0.03

%

 

0.04

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans Outstanding

 

1.53

%

 

1.13

%

 

1.24

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Non-Performing Loans

 

-

 

 

3732.69

%

 

3300.00

%

Net Loan Chargeoffs/(Recoveries) to Average Total Loans Outstanding

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

Effective Income Tax Rate

 

-6.33

%

 

8.68

%

 

4.68

%

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

7.30

 

$

6.88

 

$

14.05

 

Market Closing Price at the End of Quarter

$

9.30

 

$

9.70

 

$

17.55

 

Price-to-Tangible Book Value

 

127.44

%

 

140.89

%

 

124.92

%

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005346/en/

You just read:

Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more