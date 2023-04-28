Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,014 in the last 365 days.

Park Lawn First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation PLCPLC ("PLC") announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 12, 2023 to discuss its Q1 2023 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-888-506-0062 | Conference ID: 462890

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and twenty U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/751769/Park-Lawn-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-May-11-2023-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-May-12-2023-at-930-am-EST

You just read:

Park Lawn First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more