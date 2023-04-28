Silverton Mortgage Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Compensation & Benefits.

ATLANTA, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Compensation & Benefits. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Innovation award recognizes organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance. The Compensation & Benefits award celebrates organizations that provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done compared to others in the industry. The Work-Life Flexibility award recognizes organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

"The mortgage industry has seen considerable variability over the last few years. However, regardless of market status or our volume, what's remained constant at Silverton has been our culture," says Josh Moffitt, CEO of Silverton Mortgage. "Over the last 25 years, we've worked to build a strong foundation with Silverton's Bricks, which represent values we emphasize and daily behaviors we seek to emulate within the company. We also have strong support from our parent company, Clayton, through their focus on company values and culture."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage has grown from a one-man operation to an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Charlotte Observer, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the top places to work.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity 04/23

Media Contact

Tiffany Fessler, Silverton Mortgage, 7706053187, tiffany@hlstrategy.com

SOURCE Silverton Mortgage