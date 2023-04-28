World Acceptance Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call on the Internet

World Acceptance Corporation WRLD will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, May 4. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation's conference call will be available online at WRLD 4Q23 Webcast on May 4, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation WRLD, is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services to over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the Company operates more than 1,000 community-based World Finance branches across 16 states. The Company primarily serves a segment of the population that does not have ready access to credit; however, unlike many other lenders in this segment, the Company strives to work with its customers to understand their broader financial picture, ensure customers have the ability and stability to make payments, and help customers achieve financial goals. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

