Workato Recognized by Wall Street Journal on the Financial Decision Makers From the World's Most Influential Companies List

The leading iPaaS is included alongside companies like Abbott, Cigna, Intel, Microsoft, Nasdaq, Salesforce, and more

Workato, the leading enterprise integration and automation platform, is happy to announce that Workato, along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Ream, was named one of the Wall Street Journal and CFO Network's Financial Decision Makers From the World's Most Influential Companies. The list, which appeared in a recent print edition of the newspaper, showcases some of the world's top executives who are transforming what it means to be a financial leader in today's climate. Ream was also recently invited to join the CFO Network, which connects top executives in this expansive role to examine their biggest challenges and lead to a profitable tomorrow.

"It is an honor to join such a distinguished and well-respected network of peers whose work has been at the forefront of business transformations over the last few decades," said Thomas Ream, CFO at Workato. "Being included on the Financial Decision Makers From the World's Most Influential Companies list is a true testament to all of the hard work and innovation our team continues to do to help companies navigate their digital transformation. We are proud of this recognition and extend a huge congratulations to everyone at Workato for making this possible."

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato's low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation "recipes" built by the Workato community. With Workato's democratized approach to automation and integration, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization's digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes being recognized as a 2022 CNBC Disruptor, launching the first Automate World Tour, and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report. In addition to being named one of the world's most influential companies by the Wall Street Journal, Workato also secured placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

To learn more about Workato and the future of enterprise automation and the iPaaS industry, visit www.workato.com.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005071/en/