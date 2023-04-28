Robot Kit Market to Reach US$ 2,546.5 Million with CAGR of 10.2% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global robot kit market is estimated to be valued at US$ 964.1 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Robot kits are cheaper to buy and install, unlike buying a complete robot. Robot kits as low as US$ 20 are available in marketplaces and vary depending on the specifications. It also features a low cost learning platform ideal for STEM programs, which is expected to fuel the demand. Moreover, robot kits are an alternative for cost effective prototyping and testing robotic solutions.

Numerous robot kits are launching in the market recently, extending from simple toolboxes and toys to complex, configurable R&D sets. The growing popularity of robotics competition is also fuelling the demand of robot kits. With mounting applications of robot kits, the market will witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global robot kit market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 10.2% and be valued at US$ 2,546.5 million by 2033.

and be valued at by 2033. The market witnessed 7.1% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022. Under the end user segment, intermediate robot kits are predicted to dominate the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 463.7 million in 2023.

in 2023. China is expected to dominate the market share in East Asia by likely accounting for 63.7% of its market share in 2023.

of its market share in 2023. STEM robot kits under product type segment is likely to represent 24.1% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Sales of robot kit through online sales channel is predicted to have a market valuation of US$ 658.5 million in 2023.

"Increasing R&D Investments in Robotic Technology by Key Players to Aid the Market Growth" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Major Players of Robot Kit Market

Dexter Industries

ClicBot

HEBI Robotics

Lynxmotion

Makeblock

OWI Inc

Sphero, Inc

Technical Laboratory Systems, Inc

VEX Robotics

Weeemake STEAM Tech Co. Ltd

Market Development

Companies are continuously launching new robot kit that supports multiple programming languages. With increasing number of manufacturers launching robot kits with the concept of helping more users to enjoy the robot world, the market will witness a substantial growth in the near future.

In May 2022, AMD launched Kria KR260 Robotic Kit, a scalable and innovative development platform for robotics. The launch is recent addition to the Kria portfolio of developer kits and adaptive system-on-modules (SOM). The robot starter kit supports fast development of machine vision, hardware-accelerated applications for robotics, and industrial communication and control.

In June 2021, MangDang launched Mini Pupper in partnership with Nathan Kau, the creator of Stanford Pupper for use in robotics research and experiments. Mini pupper is a dog shaped robot intended at stimulating and empowering creativity. In October 2022 the company launched Mini Pupper 2, an improved version on Kickstarter. Two variants are announced with Mini Pupper 2 incorporating position servo feedback and Mini Pupper 2 implementing position, velocity and torque servo feedback.

Segmentation of Robot Kit Industry Research Report

By Type: STEM Robotic Kits Robotic Arm Kits Programmable or Coding Robotics Kits Classroom Robotics Kits Industrial Robotics Kits Others

By End User: Beginner/ Kids Intermediate Professional

By Sales Channel: Online Sales Company Owned Platform e-Commerce Websites Offline Sales Electronics Stores Franchised Stores Independent Stores Other Sales Channel

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global robot kit market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (STEM robotic kits, robotic arm kits, programmable or coding robotics kits, classroom robotics kits, industrial robotics kits, others), end user (beginner/kids, intermediate, professional), sales channel (online sales (company owned platform, e-commerce websites), offline sales (electronics stores, franchised stores, independent stores, other sales channel)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

