TrustFunds Surpasses $2 Billion in Electronic Earnest Money Transactions
Earnest money is vital to any real estate transaction. TrustFunds offers a secure, fast, and convenient way to electronically handle earnest money deposits.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustFunds, the industry leader in electronic earnest money has successfully closed over $2 Billion in digital payments. This momentous achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and is a testament to its unwavering real estate industry commitment.
Earnest money is vital to any real estate transaction. TrustFunds is an innovative platform that offers a secure, fast, and convenient way to electronically handle earnest money deposits. To date, 24 MLSs, across nine states have partnered with TrustFunds to manage real-time earnest money payments.
“We are ecstatic to share this exciting news with our valued clients and industry partners,” said Lynn Leegard, Owner and President of TrustFunds. “When we started TrustFunds in 2015, we set out to provide exceptional service to our clients and revolutionize the industry. This unprecedented growth is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team who have been working tirelessly to deliver best-in-class solutions and services.”
Looking ahead, TrustFunds is well-positioned to deliver even greater value to its clients through innovation and by leveraging a deep understanding of the real estate market. TrustFunds continues to invest heavily in its technology platform and achieving $2 Billion in earnest money transactions solidifies its unparalleled success as a “trusted” industry partner.
About TrustFunds
TrustFunds provides comprehensive electronic earnest money solutions directly integrated with the MLS platform. The solutions enable buyers, agents, brokers, and companies holding earnest money funds to easily process, manage, track, and reconcile earnest money transactions in one convenient web-based tool. TrustFunds mission is to provide more time for more life by simplifying, securing, and closing digital gaps across the real estate industry. For more information, visit https://trustfunds.us.com/.
