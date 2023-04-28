Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ Now Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Embark on Jedi Knight Cal Kestis' New Adventure in Respawn, EA and Lucasfilm Games' Critically Acclaimed Blockbuster Sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment, EA, and Lucasfilm Games have launched the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor today to critical acclaim. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi Knight Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) returns as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight with more dangerous threats awaiting him across the galaxy. Built for the current generation of gaming hardware, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delivers action-packed Jedi combat, thrilling cinematic gameplay and deeper exploration. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Praised by critics worldwide, The Guardian called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor "the best Star Wars game in 20 years" in their 5 out of 5 star review. Inverse's 9 out of 10 review said it's "everything you could want from a sequel" and Game Informer's 9.25 out of 10 review highlighted how the game "captures the magic of Star Wars." In IGN's 9/10 review it was noted that "nothing else convincingly captures playing as a Force user quite as well as this" while Rolling Stone's review remarked "it's a reminder that Respawn are still a ‘AAA' force to be reckoned with, and with Jedi: Survivor, the future of Star Wars games is in good hands."

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay experience of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in every way," said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn Entertainment. "Players will be able to experience a story that raises the stakes at Cal's every turn, expansive worlds to explore and Jedi combat that makes players of all skill levels feel like a true Jedi. I could not be prouder of the work our team at Respawn has put into this game and grateful for our collaboration with the Lucasfilm Games team on this adventure."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire's constant pursuit. Alongside his trusty droid sidekick BD-1, Cal must unite familiar friends including Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and join new allies like Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) to battle against the Empire and other ruthless factions across the galaxy. Cal must adapt to the threats by learning new Jedi abilities, mastering his lightsaber skills and finding new ways to navigate the extraordinary planets he will visit on his journey.

"Stig and his team have created an extraordinary second chapter with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, delivering an experience that expands the scope and scale of the game in so many ways over its predecessor," said Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn Entertainment. "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor underscores Respawn's philosophy uniting an incredible universe found in the STAR WARS™ franchise with creative and exciting gameplay that feels great to play."

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a blockbuster action-adventure game that showcases the incredible stories, characters and planets within the STAR WARS galaxy while inviting fans to live out the one-of-a-kind cinematic action and fantasy of being a Jedi," said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. "This sequel is a testament to Respawn's love and care for the STAR WARS franchise and we could not be more proud to collaborate with them to deliver such a breathtakingly immersive experience."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available in retail and digital storefronts for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for $69.99*. Players can also purchase the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for $89.99* to unlock exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. For more information on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition visit: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi/jedi-survivor

