Governor DeSantis Announces Award of $100 Million to Impacted Coastal Communities Through Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program

Funding will ensure stormwater and wastewater systems are able to be restored as quickly as possible to protect our communities and our environment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Shawn Hamilton announced the award of $100 million in funding for local governments that operate a stormwater or wastewater management system that were impacted by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. Eligible counties included Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sarasota and Volusia counties. A list of awarded projects can be found here.

“Helping communities fully rebuild after disaster and become more resilient in the face of future storms is a top priority for my administration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s awards will ensure impacted stormwater and wastewater systems are able to be restored as quickly as possible to protect our communities and our environment.”

“The Governor’s commitment to Southwest Florida is phenomenal! During our special session in December, we passed, and Governor signed into law the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program to assist local governments with the repair of hurricane-damaged stormwater or wastewater systems,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “$100 million in funding was awarded quickly and efficiently and is now on the way to impacted communities.”

“Floridians are resilient and working hard putting our communities back together after enduring the devastation and destruction wreaked by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” said House Speaker Paul Renner. “The Florida House is committed to supporting ongoing recovery efforts and applaud Governor DeSantis for awarding $100 million to impacted coastal communities.”

“As a result of the leadership of Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature we are able to continue our unwavering support for recovery for these communities,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “This funding will accelerate restoration and address damages to critical wastewater and stormwater infrastructure as a result of these unprecedented back-to-back storms.”

During the December 2022 special legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature created the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program and allocated $100 million to help impacted local governments address damages to stormwater and wastewater infrastructure as a result of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole.

DEP developed an emergency rule for this new program in accordance with Chapter 2022-272, Laws of Florida. The program provides eligible local governments with up to $10 million per project to remediate damage to their stormwater and wastewater systems caused by either of the cyclones.

