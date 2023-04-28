Ivy Energy's Virtual Grid Wins the Gold at the 2023 Edison Awards™
Ivy Energy’s split value DER billing software earns top recognition for Grid Optimization Innovation in the Critical Human Infrastructure categorySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Energy, the pioneer of the first split value solar energy distribution software, Virtual Grid, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Gold award in the Critical Human Infrastructure, Grid Optimization category at the esteemed 2023 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation, recognizing Ivy Energy's groundbreaking work enabling grid-supportive clean energy adoption in multi-unit buildings.
Named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards™ celebrate some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, with previous winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors, and Genentech. All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee, and the final ballot was determined by an independent judging panel of over 3,000 senior business executives and academics from various fields.
The Critical Human Infrastructure category recognizes innovations that integrate essential societal needs for energy, water, waste, communications and safety, improve quality of life around the world, spur economic growth, and drive all of us toward a more sustainable future.
Ivy Energy was among several distinguished companies and innovators honored for their exceptional contributions to their respective industries during the 2023 Edison Awards ceremony held on April 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, Florida. Earning a Gold Edison Award™ is one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business success. To view the full list of Edison Awards winners, visit https://edisonawards.com/2023-winners-dev/
Dover Janis, CEO & Co-Founder of Ivy Energy, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement: "We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious Edison Gold Award. This recognition attests to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that benefit everyone. We earned this award by breaking new ground, simplifying complex processes, challenging the status quo, and consistently exploring ways to drive positive change in the world through software and new thinking.”
Ivy Energy's groundbreaking Virtual Grid software has been a game-changer in the multi-unit real estate sector, effectively eliminating scope 3 emissions while seamlessly integrating renewable energy sources. This innovative solution not only bolsters grid reliability but also curtails peak demand. By facilitating the adoption of grid-supportive clean energy resources in shared communities, Ivy Energy's Virtual Grid paves the way for social equity benefits, enhanced real estate market value, positive environmental impact, and robust energy grid support.
About Ivy Energy
Ivy Energy is spearheading the adoption of grid-supportive clean energy resources for shared communities with its innovative solar energy split value software, Virtual Grid. For the first time in the history of shared buildings, a viable solution exists to eliminate an entire community's energy consumption footprint and replace it with onsite clean energy. Virtual Grid equitably allocates clean energy savings based on each resident's energy consumption and provides convenient and consumer-friendly billing. Property owners generate new NOI by providing clean energy access, while residents benefit from monthly solar energy savings. The team is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit https://www.ivy-energy.com/
About The Edison Awards:
Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a
non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual
competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing,
design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and
leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric,
General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced
the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and
bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more
information, visit www.edisonawards.com
