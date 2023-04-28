Aclarion to Host Thought Leadership Symposium at SPINEWEEK 2023

/EIN News/ -- Nociscan™ is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to objectively measure discogenic biomarkers for insight into pathological low back pain.

Nociscan provides decision support to help bridge a major diagnostic void.

Sigurd Berven, MD will speak to groundbreaking clinical and economic evidence of Nociscan.

Jeff Lotz, PhD will speak to the foundational science behind Aclarion’s proprietary solution.

BROOMFIELD, CO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain (CLBP), announced today they are hosting an Aclarion Symposium at SPINEWEEK 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Aclarion executives Brent Ness and Ryan Bond will be joined by renowned spine industry experts Sigurd Berven, MD and Jeff Lotz, PhD, both of whom will present important information about Aclarion’s foundational science and groundbreaking clinical evidence.

SPINEWEEK is a joint scientific meeting hosted every four years and includes many of the world’s leading global spine societies. 2023 will mark the fifth SPINEWEEK in history bringing together clinicians and scientists from around the world. The Aclarion Symposium will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 12:30-14:00 in VIP Suite 2 at the Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre.

Globally, 266 million people suffer from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Of all the disease states, back and neck pain account for the highest healthcare spending in the US. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Dr. Berven, Chief of Spine Service, Orthopaedic Surgery at University of California at San Francisco and physician advisor to Aclarion, noted, "Pain of spinal origin is a priority for our healthcare economy. Spinal disorders are prevalent and have a significant impact on health-related quality of life. Accurate diagnosis and precise localization of pain sources are important for guiding appropriate care for spinal disorders. I am most confident that the Aclarion technology will be valuable in improving diagnostic accuracy for patients with symptomatic low back pain, and I’m pleased to present this information at SPINEWEEK."

“We are pleased to support the global thought leadership fostered by SPINEWEEK and we are honored to have luminaries such as Dr. Lotz and Dr. Berven presenting important Aclarion evidence to this global audience. Aclarion is committed to leading with clinical and economic evidence, and we look forward to participating in SPINEWEEK this year,” said Brent Ness, CEO, Aclarion.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

