BlockQuarry Announces Sponsorship of Zed Run Community Races, a Blockchain-Based Gaming Company

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) (“BlockQuarry” or the “Company”), a Texas-based company with commercial-stage operations in the energy and infrastructure industry, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Zed Run community, which is composed of users engaged in Zed Run, a blockchain-based game that uses NFTs to represent racehorses.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and community building, BlockQuarry has teamed up with Warhorse Racing Club to sponsor multiple rounds of community races, which are in-person rounds of Zed Run competition bringing together some of the best and most talented players in the emerging field of blockchain-based gaming.

“Zed Run is a game-changer in the world of blockchain-based gaming, and we are thrilled to be able to support the incredible work they are doing,” said Alonzo Pierce, president and chair of BlockQuarry. “At BlockQuarry, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to connect with our community and support innovation in the blockchain space. This investment into their grassroots movement is just the latest example of that commitment.”

The tournaments will take place throughout the month of April and will conclude with a live event in Las Vegas on May 10, 2023, featuring some of the best players from around the world. As a sponsor, BlockQuarry will have a prominent presence during the tournament, including branding and messaging throughout series.

“On behalf of the Zed Run community, we are incredibly grateful for BlockQuarry’s support in sponsoring our upcoming tournaments,” said Brad Gage, president of Warhorse Racing Club. “Their commitment to our community events is a testament to their dedication to the growth and advancement of the NFT gaming industry. We are excited to partner with BlockQuarry and look forward to working together to create an unforgettable tournament experience for our players.”

All updates related to the tournament and the partnership will be available on the Zed Run website and on BlockQuarry's social media channels.

All Company updates, material and nonmaterial, will only be made public via press releases, Twitter and/or via the Company’s website: www.BlockQuarry.io .

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. is an energy and infrastructure company focused on cryptocurrency hosting and self-mining operations, with leased properties located within the Southeast United States. BlockQuarry Corp. also maintains a fleet of digital/cryptocurrency mining equipment and infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company’s current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

Company Contact:

