Friday, April 28, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN NIAGARA COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Niagara County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, April 29 in Lockport.

When: Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Lockport YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive, Lockport

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

