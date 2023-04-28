MDC offering free Discover Nature — Fishing classes in May at St. Joseph and near Plattsburg

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free Discover Nature — Fishing classes during May at St. Joseph and near Plattsburg. These classes are a good way for newcomers to learn basic fishing skills with help from instructors. Experienced anglers can learn some new techniques. MDC will provide all the bait and tackle, and after some instruction, participants will go fishing.

Registration is required for these classes. All participants ages 16 to 64 will need a valid fishing permit. Fish are often caught by participants during the lessons.

A flyfishing class will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Flyfishing is often associated with trout fishing in clearwater streams. But casting flies and poppers with a flyrod is also an effective and fun way to catch bass, crappie, and bluegill at small lakes and farm ponds. Sometimes even a channel catfish will take the lure. Instructors will help participants learn how to cast a fly line with fly rod and they will talk about lures and strategies. This class is for participants ages 8 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AN.

MDC will offer a Fishing Day at Krug Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in St. Joseph. The Krug Park Lagoon is stocked by MDC with sport fish. Instructors will provide tackle and bait for participants to use. All ages are welcome. Go fishing with help from MDC staff. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AY.

The Discover Nature — Fishing series Lessons 1 through Lesson 4 will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph. Instructors will cover topics such as fishing tackle, techniques, fish biology and habitats, where to fish, how to handle fish, and regulations. They will demonstrate how to cast with rod and reel, how to bait hooks, and how to tie line onto hooks or lures. After the lecture series is complete, participants can go fishing at Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University. Those who finish all four lessons will get to take home a free item of fishing tackle. This event is open to all ages. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ax.

MDC will offer Discover Nature — Fishing Lesson 1 and Lesson 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Ronald and Maude Hartell Conservation Area east of Plattsburg. Instructors will teach fishing basics and then participants will go fishing at the area’s lakes. MDC will provide all bait and tackle. All ages are welcome. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Af.

Discover Nature — Fishing Lesson 3 and Lesson 4 will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Hartell area. All ages are welcome. Participants who complete all four lessons will get to take home free fishing tackle. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ag.

MDC will offer free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons throughout the summer in northwest Missouri. To watch for lessons scheduled in your community, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHq.