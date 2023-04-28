Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated and helped secure the conviction and sentencing of Joyce Agu, a Sugar Land resident, to 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Agu was convicted for conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks and was also ordered to pay $3,068,952 in restitution.

“Fraudulent schemes like the one perpetrated by Ms. Agu undermine our health care system and maliciously exploit funding that comes from hardworking taxpayers,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will continue to tirelessly pursue and bring to justice individuals who steal money from public programs.”

Agu was convicted of paying other individuals to certify that her clients were able to receive home health services in order to then bill Medicare. This was done despite the fact that the individuals did not qualify for the services, or even receive services at all in some cases.

The investigation was conducted by Sergeant Dino Vergara, Investigative Auditor Wanda Guess, and Captain Rick McCollum of Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, in cooperation with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rodolfo Ramirez and Grace Murphy prosecuted the case.

In the last fiscal year, Attorney General Paxton’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit recovered over $236 million in taxpayer funds. If you suspect Medicaid fraud or abuse, or patient neglect, please report it by visiting the Texas Attorney General’s website.