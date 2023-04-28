Zuza CEO announces RMAX, The Ultimate Business Intelligence Platform, at ETA Transact 2023

Zuza Announces the launch of its new business intelligence platform, RMAX, for data analysis and visualization. This cloud-based platform is set to transform the way businesses analyze and visualize data, giving them the insights they need to stay ahead of the game and drive growth.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuza, a leading omnichannel software and SuperApp, announced the launch of its innovative new business intelligence platform, RMAX, at ETA TRANSACT 2023. Designed to be highly scalable and easy to use, RMAX is the ultimate reporting solution for businesses of all sizes and verticals looking to make data-driven decisions.

RMAX is powered by Power BI, which makes data integration and analysis a breeze. The user-friendly interface lets you create custom reports, visualizations, and dashboards in just a few clicks without any technical expertise required! With RMAX, businesses can turn data into insights and make informed decisions that drive growth and success.

"We're excited to introduce RMAX to businesses worldwide," said Zuza's CEO, Danny Mikhail.

"No longer does a restaurant have the same reporting as a pet groomer and a hair salon. Our platform is designed to provide businesses with the tools they need to analyze and visualize their data in a way that's easy, intuitive, and powerful."

View your data when you want, how you want it, with on-demand and ad hoc reporting. RMAX is the perfect solution for businesses looking to streamline their data analysis process and gain a competitive edge. With its powerful tools and advanced features, RMAX is the go-to platform for businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Ready to transform the way you analyze and visualize data? Visit http://www.GetZuza.com to learn more about RMAX and how it can revolutionize your business today!

About Zuza

Zuza is a leading omnichannel software and SuperApp designed to provide businesses of varying sizes and verticals with a comprehensive solution. With a vast array of customizable features and complete white-label functionality, Zuza is at the forefront of changing software forever.

The company known for its SuperApp has rapidly become an industry leader in solutions for e-Commerce, Point of Sale Systems, Smart Terminals, Online Appointments, Online Ordering, Inventory Management, Realtime Reporting, Invoicing Tools, Marketing Management, Gift & Loyalty Programs, Customer Management, and now, Business Intelligence. For more information, please contact Zuza at marketing@getzuza.com or visit GetZuza.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Coakley, Zuza, 1 8554389892, Marketing@getzuza.com

