PRELOAD Names Coalville, UT The Top Tank of 2023 Concrete Decision Award of The Year

PRELOAD LLC has named the Utah Department of Natural Resources 0.2 Million Gallon Water Storage Tank as its 2023 Concrete Decision Tank of the Year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRELOAD LLC, the global leader in prestressed concrete tank design and construction, has named the Utah Department of Natural Resources 0.2 Million Gallon Water Storage Tank, located in Coalville, UT, as its 2023 Concrete Decision Tank of The Year.

The campaign registered over 700 online votes for 15 tanks from across the United States; with second place going to the City of Irving, TX, 5.0 Million Gallon Clearwell Water Storage Tank, and third place to West Travis County Public Utility Agency's 0.5 Million Gallon water storage tank, located in Travis County, TX.

PRELOAD will make a $3,000 donation to Water for People on behalf of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, and an additional $1,500 donation on behalf of the first-runner-up, The City of Irving, TX.

"We want to congratulate the Utah Department of Natural Resources on the incredible engagement and support throughout the campaign," said Ryan Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of PRELOAD. "We also want to thank all of the individuals from City of Irving, TX and communities across the country who participated and voted for the tanks in their communities."

"One of our goals with the Concrete Decision Campaign is to make water infrastructure a point of pride for communities, and the response this year absolutely showed that people care a great deal about the tanks in their cities and towns across the country, regardless of the tank size."

In addition to the donations to Water for People, a global non-profit organization that promotes the development of high-quality drinking water and sanitation, each community will have an exclusive jacket patch featured by The Water Buffaloes: a charitable organization that raises funds and awareness for water projects through motorcycle events and motorcycle rallies.

"We are excited about the momentum built with The Concrete Decision Campaign over the past few years," Harvey said. "PRELOAD looks forward to continuing our partnership with great organizations like Water for People and The Water Buffaloes to keep driving our mission forward year after year!"

About PRELOAD

PRELOAD is the global LEADER of wire-wound prestressed concrete storage tanks, with more than 4,000 tanks completed to date. Since our first wire-wound prestressed concrete tank was constructed in the 1930's, we continue to be recognized as the innovator in our industry. PRELOAD serves clients across the United States with offices in Kentucky, New York, Alabama, Texas, and Massachusetts. For more information visit us at PRELOAD.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Tom Kleppe, Preload, 631-231-8100, tkleppe@preload.com

SOURCE Preload