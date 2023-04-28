Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Eqonex Limited f/k/a Diginex Limited (EQOSQ) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eqonex Limited f/k/a Diginex Limited ("Eqonex" or the "Company") EQOSQ and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Eqonex securities between March 7, 2022 and November 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or unregistered EQO securities between April 8, 2021 and April 20, 2023 (the "Unregistered Securities Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eqosq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) defendants were not interested in leveraging the Exchange or deploying resources to strengthen that technology; (2) Eqonex had no way of paying Bifinity back pursuant to the Loan Agreement; (3) defendants had no intention of consummating a merger between Eqonex and Bifinity or Binance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eqosq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Eqonex you have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

