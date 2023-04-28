Submit Release
Moms Say "No More!" to Crisis at the Border

Moms For America rallies at TX Capitol to demand safe, secure borders

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms For America will be co-sponsoring a rally at the Texas State Capitol featuring Ted Nugent, Rep. Chip Roy, Lara Logan, CJ Pearson, Mark Morgan, and many other prominent politicians and activists. They will be demanding that lawmakers take swift, decisive action to end the humanitarian crisis on our southern border, which is leading to an epidemic of fentanyl overdoses, trafficking of women and children, and American dollars flowing to cartels that want to destroy our society.

WHO:

Stephanie Turner, Texas Against Fentanyl Founder & President 
Bianca Gracia, Latinos For America First President
Ellen Troxclair, State Representative House District 19
Marie Vega, Angel Mom, The Remembrance Project
Kelly Perry, Moms For America Border Security Specialist Border Security
Maria Espinoza, The Remembrance Project National Director 
Perla Muñoz Hopkins, Moms For America Texas State

WHAT: 

Press Conference

WHEN:

Saturday, April 29
11:00 a.m. CDT

WHERE:

1005 Congress Ave 
Lower Floor Conference Room 
Austin, Texas 78701 

DETAILS:

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted in the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moms-say-no-more-to-crisis-at-the-border-301810323.html

SOURCE Moms for America

