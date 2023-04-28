Sandler Partners Welcomes Steve Lisacek as Director, Channel – Canada

New Hire Announcement | Technology Distributor Sandler Partners grows their team with the addition of Steve Lisacek as Director, Channel – Canada.

Sandler Partners, a leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, welcomes Steve Lisacek as Director, Channel – Canada. In his new role, he will help build and support the Canadian market by assisting Partners in sourcing the ideal technology solutions for their customers.

Steve first entered the industry with Sprint Canada, working with connectivity (mobile/cable/fiber) before moving into the channel with notable brands including T-Systems, China Telecom, Level 3 Communications, and most recently 8x8. He has a deep understanding of the Canadian market, is bilingual (English/French), and worked with government (Canadian and abroad), businesses, and other organizations to deliver and facilitate technology solutions.

A winner of numerous sales awards, including multiple President Club top performer recognitions, Steve lists customer relationship management, solution selling, complex negotiations, global interactions, MPLS, LAN, WAN, VLAN, fiber optics, CCaaS, UCaaS, Salesforce, public/private Cloud, SD-WAN, Colo, and Data Center as technology areas in which he is particularly adept.

"Creating this new position helps us formalize our expansion into Canada," states Mark Phaneuf, Senior Vice President, Channel - East. "We're now moving from a simple presence, to growing our community and expanding the level of support they receive. Steve is a great match with Sandler Partners – extremely knowledgeable, experienced, well versed in the Channel and the Canadian market, and passionate about his community. It's a large region that has so much potential and untapped demand, we're going to rely on his energy and all the talent he brings to the table. So glad to have you on board Steve, and we look forward to helping serve the needs of Partners and their customers throughout Canada!"

"The Sandler Partners' community has officially arrived North of the 49th Parallel," states Steve. "I'm very proud to be able to directly support our Partners who have already been trailblazing here, and help grow our numbers by introducing the many benefits Sandler Partners can offer my fellow Canadians! The tools, people, and supportive family-style attitude of Sandler Partners is well known throughout the industry, and now we can make it well known from La Belle Province of Quebec (my home) to the west coast of British Columbia. Let's talk, and get to work!"

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services. They've expanded beyond their telecom roots to deliver best-in-class Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Continuity, and Cybersecurity. With over 200 suppliers, they're able to remain vendor agnostic, empowering the Partner community of sales agents, VARs, and MSPs to deliver the best price, performance, and products that address the challenges, and meet the goals, for organizations of all size, industry, and complexity, both now and as they evolve into the future.

How Partners, and Their Customers, Benefit

Independently owned. Independent spirit. The Sandler Partner community gains access to an industry leading support network of sales, marketing, and engineering professionals, plus the Sandler Portal's Marketing Center (with customizable campaigns), and sales tools like SCOUT's real-time cable pricing and the Solution Finder. Partners can rely on whatever level of support they need. Sandler Partners also have the industry's strongest agreements and a proven track record of ensuring all commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

