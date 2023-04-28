Blue Rhino Supporting International Rhino Foundation's "Keep the Five Alive" Event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, America's #1 propane tank exchange brand, is joining the International Rhino Foundation (IRF) for a second straight year for a special promotion on May 5th called "Keep the Five Alive." Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. FGPR, is releasing limited edition propane tank sleeves in honor of the event, which raise awareness about the need to save the five rhinoceros species remaining in the wild.

The organizations are also launching "Go Wild for Rhinos" with fundraising ideas, special grilling recipes, and information about rhinos so people across the country can plan fun events of their own on May 5th or any other day of the year. Blue Rhino will also be posting information on its website and social media channels to help educate the public about saving the rhinos and inspire fundraising.

Every day, as part of the Ferrellgas Century Project, Blue Rhino strives to positively influence and give back to the world around us. "Our partnership with the International Rhino Foundation shows that we want to leave the world a better place," says Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Ferrellgas. "We are proud to Go Wild for Rhinos this spring and encourage grillers across the country to join in this important conservation effort."

The new tank sleeves will be released at locations throughout the United States ahead of IRF's "Keep the Five Alive" celebration on May 5, 2023. Each sleeve features rhino photography, as well as a QR code that customers can scan to learn more about IRF's conservation efforts and how they can get involved. "The work we do to save rhinos is serious, but we're excited for people to ‘party for a purpose' and assist rhino conservation while enjoying time with friends and family," says Nina Fascione, Executive Director of the International Rhino Foundation.

Blue Rhino services customers and retailers across the country. The company got its name after Blue Rhino's founder was inspired by the rhinos he saw in the wild during a trip to Africa. Today, Blue Rhino tanks are sold at 60,000 locations. The company also offers home delivery in select markets and continues to fuel backyard fun throughout the year.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

