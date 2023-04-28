A Summer Celebration Like No Other! Food, Music, Art & Culture Take Over America's Main Street Pennsylvania Avenue

The 31st Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (The Giant BBQ Battle) will take place in the heart of our Nation's Capital, on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023. There are many ways you can enjoy the largest and most flavorful food and music festival in the country.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 31 years, tens of thousands of people have flocked to our nation's capital to celebrate the "Official Start of Summer" at the Giant® National Capital Barbecue Battle, one of the largest and most unique food and music festivals in the country.

On June 24th and 25th, 2023, historic Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Streets, NW, in Washington, DC becomes the epicenter of BBQ perfection, bringing together delicious BBQ, delectable summer specialties, nationally recognized BBQ Contests, popular bands, celebrity chefs & more.

Washington's tastiest summer celebration pays tribute to everything barbecue and truly embodies the best that America has to offer. In addition to bringing together thousands of BBQ fans from around the country, the Giant Barbecue Battle has raised millions of dollars for area charities. Funds raised from this year's event will benefit USO Metro and Big Brothers Big Sisters. In addition, tons of food will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank.

For two days, festival goers will experience the amazing sights, sounds and hickory sweet aroma of all things BBQ as Top Chefs along with BBQ legends like Tuffy Stone & Myron Mixon compete in a high stakes series of Championship BBQ Contests including the Perdue Sizzlin' Chicken Contest, National Pork Championship, Smokin' with Smithfield, PA Steak Cook-off, Beyond Beef Cooking Contest and Kingsford's Kid's Que. Attendees will be given the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorite BBQ at the Military Chef Cook-Off benefiting the USO. Executive chefs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard will cook off to see whose BBQ Reigns Supreme.

Make sure to arrive at the festival hungry as the event offers plentiful free BBQ & grilled food samples in the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, Taste of Summer, Alliance Smoke Show, Giant Flavors of the World Village and throughout the event site. Popular BBQ restaurants from around the country will also be on-hand serving up delicious BBQ chicken, pulled pork, ribs and mouth-watering brisket. To quench everyone's thirst, the event features the Giant Corks to Caps Wine and Micro-Brew Sampling Tent and Anheuser-Busch Libation Stations.

This year, the Giant BBQ Battle has teamed up with Washington, DC's new Art to Go-Go District and Kit-Kat to highlight DC's unique flavor and designation as the Go-Go Capital of the World. As part of the celebration the event will feature the country's best Go-Go bands including Raheen DeVaughn and The Crank Crusaders, EU, Chuck Brown Band, Mambo Sauce, Be'la Dona, BYB, Black Alley & many more on the Pepsi-Lay's Go-Go Stage. In addition, a Spoken Word to Go-Go contest takes place along with a multi-media presentation in Art to Go-Go Village at the event.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Giant BBQ Battle, a true Washington DC tradition that shares our Vision of bringing people together in the best way possible through Food, Music, Art & Culture" says Kristina Noell, Executive Director of Anacostia BID.

In addition to Go-Go, the event also features entertainment from around the world on the Pepsi Stronger Together World Music Stage with musicians & dancers from Jamaica, Peru, Bolivia, Panama, and other countries. Along with music & dance, a Giant Flavors of the World Tasting Tent will feature free samples of international delicacies.

Be sure to check out Nathan's World-Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Planters Nutmobile, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the Monumental Sports Zone featuring Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, and Capital City Go-Go and more exciting interactive exhibits. You can even learn how to cook like a pro from celebrity chefs on the Giant Fresh Ideas Stage.

To celebrate its 31st year (1993 to 2023), the event will host the Monster Energy 90's Block Party where attendees can party like its 1993 with DJ Jazzy Jeff, professional Breakdance Crews, BMX Bike Stunts, Graffiti Artists and more.

The event is held in cooperation with DMPED, Events DC, OCTFME and DC's new arts & culture district "Art to Go-Go" and will take place on Saturday, June 24 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 25, 2023 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC.

Bring friends and family and enjoy this one-of-a-kind weekend-long food, music, and arts festival right here in our nation's capital. It's sure to be the best event of the summer.

Media Contact

Allen Tubis, BBQ in DC, 1 (202) 770-5675, info@bbqindc.com

Twitter

SOURCE BBQ in DC