Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. to reward GTII shareholders with one common stock dividend for every 10 shares held.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com , announced today that it has officially begun the process of issuing shares of its Common stock to all shareholders who held shares as of April 15, 2023. Any shareholder who held GTII shares, either at Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. (“Liberty”) the Company’s transfer agent, or in street name at a broker/dealer or brokerage firm, will be issued one share of restricted common stock for every ten shares then held. Liberty will issue shares to shareholders, which will automatically be added to shareholder totals on the shareholder list. Shares will also be issued to DTC, and shareholders who hold shares in brokers/dealers or brokerage firms should contact them directly to make sure their shares are added into their personal accounts.



David Reichman, Chairman & CEO of GTII, stated, “We have been working for a very long time to find a simple, direct way to reward our shareholder base, who have long been loyal to our Company, and the Company’s mission. Now, for instance, if a shareholder held one thousand shares of common stock as of April 15, 2023, they will automatically be eligible to receive one hundred more shares, which represents 10% of their holdings. GTII management and the board have long believed in letting our shareholders know we value them and appreciate their consistent support.”

About GTII: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

Info@gtii-us.com