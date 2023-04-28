Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach US$ 55.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 9.3% [PDF Version]

Psoriasis Therapeutics Market1

Psoriasis therapeutics refers to the various treatments and therapies available for the management and treatment of psoriasis, which is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin and joints. Psoriasis is characterized by the rapid growth of skin cells, resulting in red, scaly patches on the skin that can be itchy and painful.



There are a variety of psoriasis therapeutics available, including topical medications, systemic medications, and phototherapy. Some of the commonly used psoriasis therapeutics include:

1. Topical corticosteroids: These are topical medications that help to reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms such as itching and redness.

2. Topical retinoids: These are topical medications that help to reduce the growth of skin cells and improve skin texture.

3. Topical calcineurin inhibitors: These are topical medications that help to reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms.

4. Systemic medications: These are medications that are taken orally or injected and work throughout the body to reduce inflammation and slow the growth of skin cells. Examples include methotrexate, cyclosporine, and biologic agents such as TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and PDE4 inhibitors.

5. Phototherapy: This is a type of treatment that involves exposing the skin to ultraviolet light, which can help to slow the growth of skin cells and reduce inflammation.



Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Statistics: The global Psoriasis Therapeutics market is estimated to reach $55.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.



By Drug Class: TNF-alpha Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, Others



By Type: Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Others



By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Leo Pharma A/S, Novan, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc.



Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



1) What makes Psoriasis Therapeutics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Psoriasis Therapeutics in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Psoriasis Therapeutics market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Psoriasis Therapeutics market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



