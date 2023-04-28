CoreCard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, CoreCard will participate in the EF Hutton Global Conference in New York, NY.



On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, CoreCard will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.



On Thursday, June 22, 2023, CoreCard will participate in the NYSE Investor Access Day.



If you would like to schedule time to meet with the Company at any of the conferences, please reach out to the respective host.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

