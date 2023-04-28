Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SPPI, HOTH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)’s sale to Assertio Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Spectrum shareholders will receive: (1) 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock for each share of Spectrum common stock they own; and (2) one contingent value right per Spectrum share for the right to receive $0.10 payable upon ROLVEDON net sales (less certain deductions) achieving $175 million during the calendar year ending December 31, 2024, and $0.10 payable upon ROLVEDON net sales (less certain deductions) achieving $225 million during the calendar year ending December 31, 2025. If you are a Spectrum shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)’s merger with Algorithm Sciences, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Hoth shareholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company. If you are a Hoth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


