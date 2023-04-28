Four Seasons Preschool Announces First Franchise Sold, Landing in Florida this August
The very first franchise agreement was completed in April and will be operational in time for the 2023- 2024 school season.
We are extremely excited to have them open a Four Seasons Preschool and we are grateful they chose us for their center. We can’t wait for them and the community to see our model in action.”SEMINOLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Seasons Preschool, a preschool that offers high quality, hands-on education-driven childcare for infants through Pre-K aged children, has just announced its very first franchise location sold. The new franchise will be located in Seminole, Florida and is owned by franchisees Tony and Stephanie Schell, a husband and wife team. The location is set to be operational by August 1st of this year.
— Tracey Hanley and Karen Arena, co-owners for Four Seasons Preschool
“We are blown away with the turn around of this first franchise. We started working with Tony and Stephanie in February and we were able to find the perfect location right away which made this process much easier,” co-owners Tracey Hanley and Karen Arena said in a joint statement. “We are extremely excited to have them open a Four Seasons Preschool and we are grateful they chose us for their center. We can’t wait for them and the community to see our model in action. We are really looking forward to working, growing, and succeeding together with them.”
The new franchisees boast a perfect combination of drive and experience. The Schell duo brings along with them a community of passionate staff who have a cohesive vision of offering better education to the community, said Hanley and Arena, making them a perfect choice as first franchisees.
“Part of our requirements for franchisees is that the Director of the new center must be owner or part owner. Both of them have a background in education and so do their daughters who will eventually come on to work with them. It’s very important to us that every school we open has a strong community and we think a family working together is really going to help with that,” stated Hanley and Arena.
According to the franchisors, Four Seasons Preschool works to set itself apart within every community it lands in through high-quality care and passion woven into every aspect of the preschool.
“Teachers are the backbone to any school and a huge part of what makes a school successful,” Hanley and Arena said. “For this reason, we feel prior teachers will make the best owners and our goal is to help teachers be able to own their own centers. Tony and Stephanie were the perfect applicants with the perfect background for one of our centers.”
After seeing a rise in demand for quality preschool education and childcare establishments, the founding duo opted to develop the brand into a franchise over the past 3 months. They worked with an Atlanta-based franchise consulting firm, Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS), in the process.
“We also can’t thank FMS enough for all of their help and support. From creating our franchise booklets and manuals to every phone call and meeting we had with them, we are confident this process wouldn’t be complete without them,” they said.
As for future goals for Four Seasons Preschool, the brand is seeking to change the culture of early childhood education and help positively influence the industry towards higher standards of quality and care. The way the company tackles this goal is through seeking out driven educators with a passion for the industry.
“One of our main goals is to help teachers become owners and guide them in opening high quality care programs at an affordable cost,” commented Arena and Hanley. “By keeping our start-up costs low, we hope to be able to keep a tuition rate that works for families while still being able to pay teachers above average for their area.”
Four Seasons Preschool gives each franchise partner a comprehensive training program, plus ongoing marketing and operational support. Staff hiring parameters, program outlines, marketing collateral, and refresher training are also a part of each franchise.
“By improving early childhood education across the nation, we hope that families will recognize our name as a high quality program where children gain the skills they need to achieve academic excellence and success in life, while supporting parents as they strive to balance the demands of work and family,” Hanley and Arena said.
The company is continuing to seek out new franchise partners to join the network and hope to award a few more franchises by the end of the year. Four Seasons Preschool has franchise information and an informational brochure available for download on their franchise website.
“We accept a limited number of applicants each year to ensure that each center has our undivided attention at their scheduled opening,” said Hanley and Arena. “If you are a teacher that has always wanted to open your own school, now is the time to reach out to us!”
ABOUT Four Seasons Preschool
Four Seasons Preschool provides early childhood programs for Infants, Toddlers, Preschool, and Pre-Kindergarten, with select locations offering Kindergarten. Their mission is to help improve Early Childhood Education across the nation for families, children, and teachers. To learn more about Four Seasons Preschool, visit their company website at www.fourseasonspreschool.com. For franchise information, visit www.fourseasonspreschoolfranchise.com.
Tracey Hanley
Four Seasons Preschool
+1 617-719-9803
fourseasonspreschool@hotmail.com
