Rescue on Mt. Kilburn

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

April 28, 2023

Walpole, NH – At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 27, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to Mt. Kilburn in the town of Walpole for a hiker in distress. 23- year-old Candace Hadwen of Springfield, VT, was hiking on Mt. Kilburn when she experienced a medical emergency and lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, Hawden determined she had fallen and impaled herself on a stick, which was causing heavy bleeding. Hadwen was off trail at the time of the incident.

Golden Cross Ambulance, North Walpole Fire, Walpole Fire, Walpole Police, and Conservation Officers responded to the call for rescue. Fire personnel were immediate in their response, finding the victim and administering life saving measures to stop the bleeding. Responding personnel were able to transport Hadwen from the mountain to an awaiting DHART helicopter, which transported Hawden to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

No further information available at this time.