Phil Thiel Named to National Geospatial Advisory Committee

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Executive Vice President and Federal Market Leader Phil Thiel has been named to the National Geospatial Advisory Committee (NGAC) by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The NGAC provides advice and recommendations on national geospatial policy and management issues, the development of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI), and the implementation of the Geospatial Data Act of 2018.

Thiel serves as principal-in-charge for Dewberry’s major geospatial contracts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and numerous other federal agencies and clients, providing surveying, remote sensing, geographic information systems, information technology, and other professional services.

“The National Geospatial Advisory Committee plays a vital role in advancing the nation’s adoption and implementation of geospatial technologies, and I’m truly honored and humbled to join the committee,” Thiel says.

