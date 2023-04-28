New Publication Validates geneType for Melanoma Risk Assessment

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (GTGGENE "Company", "GTG")) a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease is pleased to announce the publication of a research paper in the peer-reviewed journal Melanoma Research validating the geneType for Melanoma risk assessment test in one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the Western world, 3rd in Australia and 5th in the United States.

Highlights:

The study used participant samples from the UK Biobank to develop a new Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) for melanoma that comprises 68 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs).

Identified the top 20% of people who were at 2.3 times increased risk of melanoma compared to the population average by combining the PRS and a clinical risk score to predict 10-year risk of melanoma.

Being able to identify people at high risk of melanoma has two important benefits: encourage prevention of melanoma in the form of protection from sun exposure; and target early detection efforts, such as screening, to improve prognosis.

Early detection of melanoma will also reduce the substantial treatment costs associated with late-stage disease.

The publication – the 6th publication in the last 5 months – highlights GTG's commitment to ongoing scientific development of the geneType suite of risk assessment tests.



The paper entitled "Melanoma risk prediction based on a polygenic risk score and clinical risk factors" was published in the peer-reviewed journal Melanoma Research. The paper is authored by GTG's scientific team including Dr Kevin Wong, Dr Erika Spaeth, Dr Gillian Dite, Dr Richard Allman and Dr Nicholas Murphy.

The study demonstrated that the geneType risk assessment test for Melanoma offered a significant improvement in risk assessment compared with the clinical model alone in assessing a person's risk of melanoma.

GeneType's improved risk prediction model highlights the importance of skin cancer screening and other risk management options for at-risk adults. Prevention and early detection efforts are paramount to lowering the clinical and economic burden of melanoma.

Dr Erika Spaeth, GTG's Director of Clinical & Medical Affairs, and an author on the paper, noted "Risk awareness can inform decision-making between clinicians and their patients enabling them to discuss the benefits of screening and ultimately lead to early diagnosis of melanoma".

The test is now commercially available with further information available from GeneType.com.

