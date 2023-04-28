Ocular Therapeutix™ To Present Data at the 2023 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held May 5-8 in San Diego, California.



"We are thrilled that the data presented this year at ASCRS continue to highlight DEXTENZA® and its potential to address real world issues with compliance and improper self-administration of eye drops," commented Rabia Gurses Ozden, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. "The data being presented demonstrates, not only the potential of DEXTENZA, but also the ability of our proprietary hydrogel technology to provide solutions for many unmet needs associated with multiple ocular conditions."

Presentations at ASCRS:

Title: Safety and Effectiveness Comparison of Hydrogel-Based Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Insert Placement in the Lower Versus Upper Punctum

Session Title: ASCRS Electronic Posters (On-Demand)

Presenter: Patrick L Spencer, DO

Title: Thermal Pulsation Therapy with Dextenza Versus Prednisolone Acetate or Sham for Meibomian Gland Dysfunction with Inflammation (Investigator Initiated Trial sponsored by Ocular Therapeutix)

Session Title: Ocular Surface Disease III

Session Date/Times: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM-2:15 PM ET | 11:10 PM-11:15 PM PT

Location: SDCC – Upper Level 1B

Presenter: Lisa M Nijm, MD, JD, ABO

Title: Prospective Evaluation of Eye Drop Self-Administration Accuracy in a Real-World Patient Population

Session Title: Cornea Diagnostics and Studies

Session Date/Times: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM-5:05 PM ET | 2:00 PM-2:05 PM PT

Location: SDCC – Upper Level, Room 1A

Presenter: Alison D Early, MD, ABO

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statements

