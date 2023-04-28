Astria Therapeutics to Present STAR-0215 at the 13th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS, a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information on STAR-0215 and its development in two presentations at the 13th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary.

Jou-Ku Chung, Vice President, Clinical Pharmacology and Translational Medicine at Astria Therapeutics, will present new human mechanistic modeling data in a poster titled "Mechanistic Modeling and Simulations Predict Long-Term HAE Attack Prevention with STAR-0215." The poster session will take place on Friday May 5, at 2:00pm CEST.

Dr. Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité Universitätsmedizin in Berlin and Principal Investigator for the ALPHA-STAR trial, will present "Design of ALPHA-STAR, a Phase 1b/2 Proof-of-Concept Trial of STAR-0215 as a Long-Acting Preventative Therapy in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Types I or II" in an oral presentation on Saturday May 6, at 9:15am CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

