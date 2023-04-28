Smart Share Global Limited Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited ("Energy Monster" or the "Company") EM, a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, 6th Floor, 799 Tianshan W Road, Changning District, Shanghai, 200335, the People's Republic of China.

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited EM, or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster's cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 6.7 million power banks in 997,000 POIs across more than 1,800 counties and county-level districts in China.

