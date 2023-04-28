Urologists Explore Laws Affecting Male Infertility Treatment and the First Nonhormonal Hydrogel-Based Male Contraceptive

CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How do state laws affect male infertility treatment? How does treatment vary across the country? What is ADAM and what are the results of its first clinical trials?

Researchers will be presenting these fertility study findings at the 118th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association. Joshua Halpern, MD, MS, Assistant Professor of Urology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, will moderate a virtual press session featuring the following three abstracts.

Arshia Sandozi, DO, from Maimonides Medical Center, found health insurance coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility is highly variable and continues to be a barrier faced by patients desiring to conceive. "Disparities in Infertility Coverage in the United States."

James Dupree, MD, from University of Michigan, evaluated the use of in-vitro fertilization and three common male infertility procedures; varicocelectomy, testicular/epididymal biopsy, and vasectomy reversal in three groups of states. "Impact of State In-Vitro Fertilization Mandates on Male Infertility Care."

Nathan Lawrentschuk, MBBS, from University of Melbourne Department of Surgery, presented the initial results from a first in human clinical trial of ADAM. "Preliminary Results of a First in Human Dose-Ranging Clinical Trial of ADAM®, a Nonhormonal Hydrogel-Based Male Contraceptive."

"We have outstanding research being presented at this year's meeting in the area of male fertility and contraception, ranging from novel contraceptive therapeutics to important health policy studies of state insurance mandates for fertility coverage," said Dr. Halpern. "This is an exciting time for our field."

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview with an expert, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4033, cshegda@auanet.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urologists-explore-laws-affecting-male-infertility-treatment-and-the-first-nonhormonal-hydrogel-based-male-contraceptive-301810402.html

SOURCE American Urological Association