Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® RKDA, a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on May 11, 2023.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss first-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following options:

An audio-only webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of Arcadia's website.

To join the live call, please register here, and a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences RKDA has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

