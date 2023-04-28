Submit Release
Fathom Holdings Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CARY, N.C., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. FTHM ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Call Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023  
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)  
U.S. dial-in: 833-685-0908  
International dial-in: 412-317-5742

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.FathomInc.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 17, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-344-7529  
International replay dial-in: 412-317-0088  
Replay ID: 8297603

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:  
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860 FTHM@gatewayir.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-sets-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-wednesday-may-10-2023-at-500-pm-et-301810367.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

