TELUS selects Rethink, WPP and Carat adding depth to its roster of agency partners

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the appointment of Rethink, WPP and Carat (Dentsu) as its new agency partners, supporting its evolving and growing creative and media needs. These new appointments are a key enabler of the transformational change TELUS is undertaking to cultivate a best-in-class marketing ecosystem that fuels growth and innovation across its diverse business. Rethink will become the lead strategy and creative agency for the TELUS Home Solutions portfolio, providing strategic thinking that fuels consistent breakthrough creative ideas for Optik TV, Internet, Home Phone and Security products in Western Canada, Quebec and beyond. Carat (Dentsu) will manage TELUS’ integrated media strategy, partner with TELUS on its digital media transformation strategy and lead the implementation of TELUS’ digital media Extended Workbench, bringing talent into the business units they support. WPP will manage TELUS’ creative & production needs via a similar Extended Workbench model, while leveraging cutting edge technology to drive meaningful improvements in speed to market and creative efficiency.



“After a rigorous review process, we are excited to welcome these world-class agencies to the TELUS family,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Communications and Brand Officer at TELUS. “Our evolving business and ever-changing customer demands propelled our decision to explore new and innovative ways to bring our global leading brand to life. We look forward to collaborating with our new partners on the next phase of our brand’s evolution and innovating together to deliver exceptional brand experiences while driving our marketing and digital strategies into the future.”

Cossette, a long-standing partner, has played a significant role in the growth and success of the TELUS’ brand over the years. Camp Jefferson, Jungle and Koo, part of the Plus Co. family alongside Cossette, remain valued strategic partners for our Public Mobile, Koodo and Mobile Klinik brands.

Along with the above-mentioned agencies, TELUS will continue to work with its existing roster of best-in-class partners including The&Partnership, Response, Behaviour, Camp Jefferson and National Public Relations.

