The City of Newburgh Promotes Transparent Budgeting Process With Launch Of Digital Budget Book

City of Newburgh launched a web-based mobile-friendly Digital Budget Book, a significant step forward in budget transparency and community-based government.

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Newburgh announced a significant step forward in budgeting transparency and community-centered government by launching a new web-based, mobile-friendly Digital Budget Book powered by ClearGov, a leading Budget Cycle Management software provider for local governments.

The City of Newburgh is the first municipality in Orange County to adopt this transparency tool for taxpayers.

"We are committed to delivering results every day for our community, and we are eager to welcome residents into the process with a data-based approach to government," said City Manager Todd Venning. "The City of Newburgh's story is one of community power and resiliency, and the Digital Budget Book invites the world to read along as we chart our progress."

The City of Newburgh's Digital Budget Book presents the annual budget online, intuitively with interactive graphs and tables designed to make complex financial data easy to understand. The Digital Budget Book is mobile-friendly and ADA-optimized for assistive technologies and adheres to the Government Finance Officers Association's (GFOA) best practices.

"ClearGov is pleased to partner with the City of Newburgh to create a modern, website-based budget book that's easy to understand," said Chris Bullock, CEO of ClearGov. "Residents should be proud of the leadership the City of Newburgh has demonstrated by embracing.