Illuminating Growth : An Analysis of the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Forecast 2019–2026

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Type, Fit, and Aircraft: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at $1,167.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,740.00 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Aircraft cabin refers to the part of the aircraft in which passengers travel. In recent years, different technological developments have been witnessed in the airlines industry. In addition, advanced aircraft cabin lighting systems help in saving the fuel consumption of the aircraft. In addition, these lights increase the attractiveness of the aircraft.

The increase in number of passengers, high demand for retro fit traditional light, and new aircraft demand are the factors that drive the global market growth. Rising demand for repair and overhaul services for aircraft lighting is positively affecting the aircraft cabin lighting market. However, lack of profitable airlines in emerging economies is estimated to restrain the market growth. In addition, alternative modes of transport and airline order backlogs are hampering the aircraft cabin lighting market growth.

Based on type, the aircraft cabin lighting market, is segmented into emergency lighting and ordinance signs, lavatory lights, reading & dome lights, specialty lighting, and wash lighting. Emergency lightings and ordinance signs are used to indicate the safety procedures and protocols during critical situations. Lavatory lights are used in commercial aircrafts to inform about the availability of lavatory. Reading & dome lights provide optimal reading conditions in high-ceiling cabins. Specialty lighting is used in aircraft cabin areas such as galley and lavatories. Wash lighting makes it easier for travelers to sleep, give the airplane a restaurant feel during meal time, and decreases jet lag.

Key Findings of the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market –

The Asia-Pacific aircraft cabin lighting market is predicted to account for a share of over 25.95% by 2026.

The wash lighting segment is expected to dominate the market, garnering a aircraft cabin lighting market share of 25.81% during the projected period.

The retro fit segment is projected to hold a share of over 54.41% by 2026.

The commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for 49.07% of the share by 2026.

The Europe aircraft cabin lighting market is predicted to hold a share of over 32.16% by 2026.

The market players have adopted collaboration, partnership, product launch, joint venture, agreement and acquisition as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting industry include Astronics Corporation, Cobham PLC., and Devore Aviation Corporation of America, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG., Geltronix Aviation Light, Luminator Technology Group, Safran, STG Aerospace, Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., and United Technologies Corporation.

